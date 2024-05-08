Iran, Egypt in process to draw roadmap to normalize relations: FM

If the West and the Americans adhere to the ceasefire at this stage in the true sense, everything is ready to establish a lasting ceasefire and solve the problem now, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-abdollahian said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session on Wednesday.

"Netanyahu and the few extremists on the other side of this equation are using all their efforts to continue the war because a ceasefire and the end of the war could mean a new crisis in the occupied territories," he added.

"We had very good conversations with my colleague Mr. Sameh Shoukry: We are in the process of compiling a road map for the return of normal relations between Iran and Egypt," he added.

