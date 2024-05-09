Iran to continue peace-making efforts in region

In a phone call with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, Amir-Abdollahian said the Islamic Republic of Iran continues its efforts to establish stability and security in the region, especially by ending the crimes of the Israeli regime in the war against Gaza.

He also appreciated the efforts of the UN secretary general aimed at ending the occupying regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Amir-Abdollahian warned that if the US, instead of putting pressure on Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a ceasefire, appeases this regime in committing new crimes in Rafah, the consequences will be severe for the supporters of the war.

Guterres, for his part, expressed gratitude for Iran’s wise actions and positions to achieve peace and security in the region, saying the UN has emphasized its firm position from the beginning to achieve a ceasefire and end the war as soon as possible.

