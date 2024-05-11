President Raisi visits Tehran International Book Fair

President Raisi on Saturday visited various booths and stands at Tehran International Book Fair.

During the tour, the President called the creation of cultural justice and access to books based on the Spatial Planning Document as one of the central points of the government's cultural policies.

"Holding an international book fair creates a suitable space for communication between authors, publishers and readers, and the exchange of their ideas. However, in order to create cultural justice, the Popular Administration has tried to provide wider and easier access to books for those who cannot come to this exhibition in Tehran for any reason," he said.

