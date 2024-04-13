China Condemns Iran Embassy Attack

Confirming a conversation between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his US counterpart Antony Blinken on Thursday, the Chinese foreign ministry said that Wang “expressed China’s strong condemnation” of a deadly attack carried out by Israel on the Iranian embassy in Syria earlier this month, according to South China Morning Post.

In the call, Wang emphasized the inviolable right to security of diplomatic institutions and the necessity to respect the sovereignty of Iran and Syria, the ministry disclosed.

According to the US State Department, Blinken urged China to employ its influence to discourage Iran from targeting Israel during the call. Similar appeals were made by the US to Turkish and Saudi Arabian officials, the department added.

In Beijing, ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning quoted Wang Yi's statement, stressing the urgency of ending the Gaza conflict promptly.

"China calls on all parties to the conflict to cease fire immediately and to prevent a humanitarian crisis," Wang asserted, adding that the United States should also play a constructive role.

Washington's outreach to Beijing follows an airstrike in Damascus, after the Israeli regime’s warplanes launched a missile attack on the consular section of Iran’s embassy, killing seven IRGC generals and military advisers.

