Iran stance on nuclear talks centered on rejecting domination

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi emphasized the country's firm stance on nuclear enrichment during remarks on negotiations and national rights on Saturday.

He made the remarks while delivering a speech at a ceremony held at the Imam Khomeini mausoleum in the presence of the Foreign Ministry staff.

He stated that while there is much to say about enrichment as one of the country's essential needs, Iran’s position in the negotiations fundamentally centers on rejecting domination.

