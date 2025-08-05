5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Iran

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale struck the southern Iranian province of Kerman.

According to a statement from the Seismology Center at Tehran University, the earthquake, with its epicenter in the city of Zehkelut in Kerman province, was recorded at 8:36 a.m. local time.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 28 kilometers below the surface, and no information has yet been released regarding any casualties.

