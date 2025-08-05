5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Iran
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck southern Iran, on Tuesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale struck the southern Iranian province of Kerman.
According to a statement from the Seismology Center at Tehran University, the earthquake, with its epicenter in the city of Zehkelut in Kerman province, was recorded at 8:36 a.m. local time.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 28 kilometers below the surface, and no information has yet been released regarding any casualties.