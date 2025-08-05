Armenia has special place in Iran's neighborhood policy: VP Aref

First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref in a meeting with Armenian President Vahagan Khachaturyan emphasized the necessity of deepening and expanding relations between Iran and Armenia in the fields of road construction, energy, environment, transit and transportation, technology and artificial intelligence.

“Armenia has a special place in the neighborhood policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Tehran-Yerevan relations are based on solid and unbreakable foundations,” he said.

Aref pointed out that consultations between officials from the two countries are at a desirable and satisfactory level, and Iran welcomes continued consultations between officials from the two countries.

