Raisi: Nour 3 satellite launch another sign of sanctions’ failure

The president issued a message on Wednesday, hours after his Minister of Information and Communications Technology Issa Zarepour announced the launch of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force.

“The production and placing of the Iranian Nour 3 satellite into an orbit of 450km from Earth, using Iranian satellite carrier Qased, once again showed that threats and sanctions have no impact on the determination of our young scientists for the progress of the Islamic Iran,” Raisi said in his message.

He called the launch “a national success” and the result of his administration’s attention to the country’s space industry.

The president expressed gratitude towards all those active in that industry. He also called on the Ministry of Information and Communications as well as the Iranian Space Agency to continue to pave the way for the progress of the country’s space industry.

Iran seeks to expand its aerospace sector to be able to use satellites for various applications, including for the management of agricultural lands and for research activities.