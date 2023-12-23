Hezbollah targets Israeli regime’s military location

Hezbollah announced in a statement on Friday that it has targeted a military location just outside the occupied Shomera village to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip in their resistance against the Israeli attacks.

Hezbollah emphasized that in the attack which was carried out accurately some enemy forces were directly targeted.

Earlier on Thursday, Hezbollah had targeted seven Zionist bases and settlements in the north of the occupied Palestine.

Israel waged the bloody war against the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out a retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity for its atrocities against Palestinians.

The regime has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 53,000 others in Gaza since the beginning of the war.

endNewsMessage1