‘Two Israeli air bases struck by Iranian missiles’

Five ballistic missiles hit the Nevatim Air Base, damaging a C-130 transport aircraft, said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity with the New York-based ABC News on Sunday.

The official also said that four more ballistic missiles hit the Negev Air Base, but added that there were no reports of “significant” damage.

Late on Saturday, Iran fired hundreds of missiles and drones at the Israeli regime’s targets in response to its strike on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital on April 1. The strike prompted Iran to promise retaliation.

Iran’s top security body, the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), said that the armed forces targeted Israeli air, intelligence and military bases, refraining from attacking economic and infrastructure facilities.

Groups of Iranian people as well as resistance movements in the region hailed the Iranian armed forces for fulfilling its promise and their successful operation which the SNSC said was the least required measure to punish the regime for its aggression against the Iranian diplomatic mission.

Iran says its military action was conducted based on legitimate defense enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter. The country has also warned the Israeli regime against further escalation, saying it will respond more decisively.

