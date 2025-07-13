Israeli army kills 139 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

At least 58,026 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A ministry statement said that 139 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 425 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 138,520 in the Israeli onslaught, Anadolu news agency reported.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

