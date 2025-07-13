UK police detain dozens for rejecting ban on Palestine Action

According to media reports, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that 46 people were arrested after activists descended on Parliament Square on Saturday, for the second week in a row, to rail against the proscription of the anti-Israel group.

The police claimed they had explicitly warned that supporting Palestine Action was a criminal offence after a similar demonstration last weekend resulted in the arrest of 29 people.

A campaign group, Defend Our Juries, had organized the demonstration, which saw two small groups sitting at the steps of both the Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela statues in Parliament Square, carrying Palestinian flags and chanting slogans against genocide.

