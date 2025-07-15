Israel bombs Gaza’s Shati refugee camp, kills 78 Palestinians
Israeli regime forces pounded a house in the Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza, killing at least five Palestinians.
Rescue teams in Gaza reported that the strike on Shati camp, west of Gaza City, left several more wounded.
The Zionist troops also carried out more brutal raids near a mosque in the Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.
Meanwhile, the regime’s military issued new forced evacuation orders covering 16 areas in northern Gaza, including Gaza City and Jabalia, threatening civilians with further attacks if they failed to flee.