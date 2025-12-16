ISIL claims responsibility for deadly attack in Syria

According to a media outlet affiliated with the ISIL terrorist organization, announced that its militants carried out an attack against Jolani-affiliated forces on the Maarrat al-Numan road in the outskirts of Syria’s Idlib province.

The report said the attack resulted in the killing of four members of the targeted forces and the wounding of another. It claimed that the attackers managed to withdraw safely and return to their positions following the operation.

Earlier on Sunday, Syria’s Interior Ministry confirmed that at least four members of forces affiliated with the Jolani regime were killed in an armed attack in the city of Maarrat al-Numan, located in the southern countryside of Idlib.

