US, Ukraine underscore need for ceasefire, de-escalation

The US and Ukrainian delegations, who met in Florida on December 5, have underscored the need for measures to cease hostilities and de-escalate tensions in Ukraine, the US Department of State said in a statement.

According to the document, the negotiators emphasized that "credible steps toward ceasefire and de-escalation" are necessary to prevent the conflict from breaking out again, and to start implementing "Ukraine’s comprehensive redevelopment plan."

The talks were attended by Special Envoy for Peace Steven Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as Ukrainian Secretary of National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of General Staff General Andrey Gnatov.

