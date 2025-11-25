South Korea's Lee warns of clashes with North
News code : 1718716
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung warned of the risk of accidental clashes with North Korea, which has cut off all channels of communication with Seoul.
Lee, who has taken several steps to ease tensions since taking office in June, has offered discussions with the North without preconditions, in contrast to his hawkish conservative predecessor.
Pyongyang has yet to respond to Lee's overtures.
"Inter-Korean relations have, regrettably, turned very hostile and confrontational," Lee told reporters on a flight from South Africa, where he attended the G20 summit, to Turkey.