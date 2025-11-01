Trump declines to comment on explosive nuclear tests

"You'll find out very soon," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, as cited by Reuters. "Other countries do it. If they're going to do it, we're going to do it," he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has issued a warning in response to Washington's announcement to resume nuclear weapons testing, calling it a regressive and irresponsible move which poses a global threat.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Araghchi slammed Washington for rebranding its “Department of Defense” to the “Department of War” and denounced the US as a “nuclear-armed bully.”

