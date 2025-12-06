UN General Assembly passes 5 pro-Palestine resolutions

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted five resolutions related to Palestine with a strong majority.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, the resolution concerning aid to Palestinian refugees was passed with the support of 151 countries, while 10 voted against and 14 abstained.

The second resolution, which addresses the activities of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) and extends its mandate for three more years, received 145 votes in favor, 10 against, and 18 abstentions.

The third resolution, dealing with Palestinian refugees’ property and the revenue derived from it, passed with support from 157 countries. Ten countries voted against, and nine abstained.

