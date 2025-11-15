EU disgusted with ‘endemic corruption’ in Ukraine

The EU is seeking concrete commitments from Ukraine in the wake of the bombshell corruption scandal implicating a close associate of Vladimir Zelensky, Politico Europe reported on Friday, citing several people familiar with the matter.

On Monday, Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies announced that they had uncovered a $100 million kickback scheme in energy sector contracts involving Zelensky’s close associate and former business partner Timur Mindich, who was tipped off and fled the country, evading arrest. The affair has raised concerns among Kiev’s Western backers, who heavily subsidize the country’s power grid and its protection against Russian airstrikes.

