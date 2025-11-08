Turkey issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, 36 others

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Chief of General Staff Eyal Zamir and Navy Commander David Saar Salama, are among Israeli officials facing charges of genocide and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.

According to a statement from the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, the investigation determined that Israeli state officials bear criminal responsibility for “systematic acts of genocide and crimes against humanity” carried out in Gaza, as well as for actions targeting the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The prosecutor’s office said that since the suspects are not currently in Türkiye and could not be detained, the Istanbul Criminal Court of Peace, upon the prosecutor’s request on Nov. 7, 2025, issued detention warrants under Articles 76 and 77 of the Turkish Penal Code, which cover genocide and crimes against humanity.

endNewsMessage1