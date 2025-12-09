Ukraine’s Zelensky holds talks with European allies in London

President Zelensky met French, German and British leaders in London on Monday amid what Kyiv’s European allies described as a “decisive time” in the US-led effort to end war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer held talks with Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the British 10 Downing St. on Monday, AP reported.

In an exchange with reporters on Sunday night, US President Donald Trump appeared frustrated with Zelenskyy, claiming the Ukrainian president “hasn’t yet read the proposal.”

