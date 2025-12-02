Seoul proposes restoring communication channels with DPRK

Lee made the remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the 22nd Peaceful Unification Advisory Council, which advises the president on unification issues.

According to Xinhua, the president, who serves as the chairman of the council, stressed that he will pursue a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula while ending the state of war on the peninsula.

The peninsula technically remains in a state of war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.

