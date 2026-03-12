Pezeshkian, Sultan of Oman discuss recent war developments

President Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s deep respect for all regional countries and stability in the West Asia region, warning that any attack launched from US military bases deployed in the region against Iran would be ‘unacceptable’ under any circumstances.

During the phone call, Pezeshkian thanked the Sultanate of Oman for its constructive and positive role in the regional consultations, especially its efforts to reduce tensions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian recalled the process of the recent war developments, highlighting that US and Israeli regime attacked Iran at the condition that nuclear talks were ongoing between Iran and the US.

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