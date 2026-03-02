Pope Leo expresses concern over US-Israeli attack on Iran
News code : 1757704
Pope Leo XIV, the world’s Catholic Leader, has expressed his deep concern over the US-Israeli strikes against Iran, urging an end to the escalating tension.
Speaking at the Angelus on Sunday, Pope Leo XIV expressed “deep concern” over recent events in West Asia and Iran, according to VATICAN News.
“Stability and peace are not built with mutual threats, nor with weapons, which sow destruction, pain, and death, but only through a reasonable, authentic, and responsible dialogue,” he said.
The Pope warned of an immense tragedy if attacks escalated out of control.