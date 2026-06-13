Trump to Meet Middle Eastern Leaders, Attend Zelenskiy Session at G7 Summit: Reuters
The U.S. president is expected to hold a series of meetings with Middle Eastern and world leaders and participate in a working session with the Ukrainian president during next week's G7 summit in France.
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to meet Middle Eastern leaders and take part in a working session with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the G7 summit in France next week, Reuters reported, citing senior U.S. administration officials.
Officials said Trump would meet separately with the leaders of Egypt, Qatar, United Arab Emirate, France and India. No bilateral meeting was planned with Zelenskiy but the two leaders could meet on the sidelines of the summit, they added.
Trump planned to raise issues of shared importance with leaders at the summit, including economic growth and development, supply chain resilience, illegal migration and AI, one of the officials said. He also planned to work on boosting resilience in the supply chain for critical minerals needed for advanced technologies.