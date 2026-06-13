U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to meet Middle Eastern leaders and take part in a working session with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the G7 summit in France next week, Reuters reported, citing senior U.S. administration officials.

Officials said Trump would meet separately with the ‌leaders of Egypt, ⁠Qatar, United Arab Emirate, France and India. No bilateral meeting ⁠was planned with Zelenskiy but the two leaders could meet on the sidelines ​of the ​summit, they added.

Trump ​planned to raise ‌issues of shared importance with leaders at the summit, including economic growth and development, supply chain resilience, illegal migration and AI, one of the officials said. ‌He also planned to ​work on boosting resilience ​in the supply ​chain for critical minerals needed ‌for advanced technologies.

Trump planned ​to attend ​a dinner at the palace of Versailles on Wednesday before returning to ​Washington, the ‌officials said.

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