Iraqi resistance group threatens retaliation as it dismisses Saudi claims over oil facility strikes

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq issued a stark warning to Saudi Arabia, cautioning that any “foolish action would trigger a severe retaliation”, as it dismissed Riyadh’s accusations over recent attacks on oil facilities as baseless and politically motivated.

“We issue a clear warning to the Saudi regime… any foolish Saudi action will be met with a harsh response that will leave them biting their fingers in regret,” the group said in a statement, released late Monday.

According to Almanar,the group rejected Saudi claims that Iraq was behind strikes targeting oil infrastructure in the Eastern Province and Riyadh, arguing that such allegations reflect “entrenched hostility toward Iraq.”

Statement released by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (July 27, 2026).

“These fabrications are nothing more than an attempt to justify its inability to respond to the painful Yemeni strikes that have targeted the heart of its infrastructure,” the statement read, adding that Saudi Arabia fears further retaliation from Yemen.

The Islamic Resistance also urged Saudi authorities to reconsider their approach toward Yemen, calling on the kingdom to “lift the unjust siege on the Yemeni people” instead of “leveling accusations left and right to justify your failures and cover up your crimes.”

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