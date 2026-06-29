White House Says Senior U.S.-Iran Talks to Be Held in Doha This Week

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Doha this week for high-level meetings.

She said the discussions with Iran will include accompanying technical negotiations on the sidelines.

Claiming that Washington remains committed to its obligations under the ceasefire with Iran, the spokesperson said President Donald Trump wants the peace process to continue until a final outcome is achieved.

Earlier on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump also announced on Truth Social that meetings between Iranian and American officials would take place in Doha on Tuesday.