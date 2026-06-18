U.S. Ends Blockade on Iran Following Ceasefire Agreement

The United States on Thursday ended its blockade against Iran, allowing oil tankers to resume unrestricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz after months of disruption, as the ceasefire and memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington entered into force.

Meanwhile, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said he may postpone a planned trip to Switzerland, where a formal signing ceremony for the agreement is scheduled to take place on Friday. The visit had been expected to pave the way for the next stage of talks between the two sides.





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