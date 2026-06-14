Iranian Labour News Agency
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Pakistan PM Says Iran, U.S. Reach Peace Deal, Signing Set for June 19

Pakistan PM Says Iran, U.S. Reach Peace Deal, Signing Set for June 19
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Pakistan Prime Minister said Iran and the United States have reached a peace deal and that an official signing ceremony will be held in Switzerland on June 19.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Iran and the United States have reached a peace deal following talks between the two sides.

"Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon," Sharif said in a post on X early Monday.

"The official signing ceremony will be on June 19 in Switzerland," he added.

 

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