Pakistan PM Says Iran, U.S. Reach Peace Deal, Signing Set for June 19
News code : 1799211
Pakistan Prime Minister said Iran and the United States have reached a peace deal and that an official signing ceremony will be held in Switzerland on June 19.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Iran and the United States have reached a peace deal following talks between the two sides.
"Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon," Sharif said in a post on X early Monday.
"The official signing ceremony will be on June 19 in Switzerland," he added.