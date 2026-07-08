Israel Blocks Arab League Secretary-General's Visit to Ramallah

The Arab League announced on Wednesday that Israel has blocked a planned visit by its newly appointed Secretary-General, Nabil Fahmy, to Ramallah in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement, the League said its General Secretariat had been informed by the Palestinian authorities that the Israeli occupation authorities had rejected Fahmy's visit, which had been scheduled to include a meeting with President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

The visit would have marked Fahmy's first official foreign trip since taking office earlier this month.

The veteran Egyptian diplomat assumed the helm of the 22-member Arab League, headquartered in Cairo, at a time when the organization has become increasingly focused on the Palestinian cause as the central issue uniting its member states.

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