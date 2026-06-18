Zelensky Threatens Retaliation if Russia Continues Strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that heavy drone attacks on Russia were retaliation for a strike that damaged a historic monastery in Kyiv this week, and that “Moscow will burn” if attacks continue.

Scores of drones targeted Moscow overnight, hitting the Russian capital’s oil refinery for the second time this week.

“We don’t want this war, we never did, and everyone knows it, and our partners know it,” Zelensky said in a voice message sent to reporters on a WhatsApp group. “But if Ukraine burns, your Moscow will burn,” MSN reported, citing the Ukrainian president.

At least 10 people were killed on Monday across Ukraine in a drone and missile attack that damaged the 1,000-year-old Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery.

Zelensky was due to attend a meeting of Ukraine’s military allies in Brussels on Thursday.

He said the supply of air defences to Ukraine through a Nato programme and the creation of an anti-ballistic missile system by Ukraine and its allies would be discussed at the meeting.

Zelensky called on Europe and the US to increase pressure on Russia through sanctions on Russia’s defence and energy sectors and broader economy to force President Vladimir Putin into ending the war.

“Everyone need to put pressure on Putin: Ukrainians, absolutely all the Europeans, Americans, and Russians – it’s time to sober up and put pressure on their leader,” he added.

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