UK Maritime Agency Reports Tanker Hit by Projectile Near Oman's Coast

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile near the coast of Oman.

According to the agency, the incident occurred about 11 nautical miles northeast of Lima in Oman's Musandam Peninsula. The vessel reportedly lost maneuverability after its engine room sustained damage.

In a statement, UKMTO said the tanker's security officer reported that the ship had been hit by an unidentified projectile, causing damage to the engine room.

The agency added that no casualties or environmental pollution have been reported so far.

The incident took place near the entrance to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the vital waterway linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and serving as one of the world's most important energy transit routes.