On the 73rd anniversary of victory in the Fatherland Liberation War

July 27, 2026 marks the 73rd anniversary of victory the Korean people achieved in the Fatherland Liberation War (June 25, 1950-July 27, 1953) by repulsing the armed invasion by the imperialist allied forces headed by the United States.

The then two-year-old Democratic People’s Republic of Korea defeated the United States, which had been boasting of being the “strongest” in the world, and its satellite forces, in the three-year war. It was a miracle unprecedented in history.

The victory in the war was the fruition of the great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung’s Juche-oriented military ideas, brilliant strategies and tactics and unexcelled leadership, as well as the will to defeat the enemy, unparalleled bravery and mass heroism displayed by the Korean people, who were firmly rallied around him.

Regarding the great spiritual strength of the masses as a decisive factor in achieving victory in the war, Supreme Commander Kim Il Sung put forward the slogan Everything for Victory in the War! and aroused all the people and soldiers for the sacred struggle for defending their motherland.

He created unique strategies, tactics and art of war, including immediate and decisive counterattack against the enemy’s surprise armed invasion, formation of the second front by regular army units, powerful general counteroffensive, positive positional defence, night action, tunnel warfare, aircraft- and tank-hunting team movements and snipers’ team activity, paralyzing the enemy’s numerical and technical superiority.

He also met the soldiers of the Korean People’s Army and other people, instilling confidence, courage and wisdom in them. His affection and trust served as a source of strength for them in performing heroic feats and achieving victory in the war.

Thus he not only defended the prestige, honour and sovereignty of his country and its independent development environment but also firmly safeguarded the peace of humankind by checking and crushing the US strategy for world domination and preventing another world war. His exploits will shine generation after generation.

endNewsMessage1