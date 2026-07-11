Xi Reaffirms China's Unwavering Support for North Korea Despite Global Changes

Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed Beijing's enduring commitment to its longstanding alliance with North Korea, saying China's support for bilateral ties and Pyongyang's socialist development will remain unchanged regardless of changes in the international landscape, according to letters exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Saturday.

In his message, Xi said the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese government would continue to attach great importance to the traditional friendship between the two countries, firmly support North Korea's socialist cause under Kim's leadership, and safeguard their shared interests and strategic environment.

Kim, for his part, said relations and cooperation between the two neighbors had reached a "new strategic level," according to KCNA.

The exchange of messages coincided with the 65th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, signed on July 11, 1961. The treaty remains China's only active mutual defense agreement.

The correspondence also came as North Korean Premier Pak Thae Song arrived in Beijing on Friday for a three-day visit to attend events marking the anniversary of the treaty.

Last month, Xi paid his first visit to Pyongyang in seven years, where he and Kim agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, and cultural fields.