Venezuela Earthquake Death Toll Rises Above 900 as Rescue Efforts Intensify

Authorities said on Friday that at least 920 people have been killed and more than 3,300 injured after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela's northern coast on Wednesday evening.

The back-to-back quakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude and occurring only seconds apart, caused widespread destruction, toppling buildings in the capital, Caracas, and forcing thousands of residents to flee into the streets.

Emergency crews have continued large-scale search and rescue operations in the hardest-hit areas, with officials warning that people are still believed to be trapped beneath collapsed structures.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said rescue teams were carrying out intensive operations to locate survivors and assist affected communities.

Rodríguez also said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had contacted her to express support following the disaster.

According to Rodríguez, the United States pledged assistance that includes search-and-rescue personnel, specialized equipment, temporary shelter support, and humanitarian aid for families affected by the earthquakes.

The U.S. State Department has also activated an additional urban search-and-rescue team from Miami-Dade County, Florida, to support ongoing recovery operations in Venezuela.

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