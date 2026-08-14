Powerful 7.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia’s Flores Island, Killing at Least 47

The earthquake struck at around 5:58 a.m. local time off the northern coast of Flores, about 68 kilometers northwest of Ende in East Nusa Tenggara province, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was followed by hundreds of aftershocks, further complicating rescue and assessment efforts.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency, known as BNPB, reported that around 50 people were injured and approximately 2,000 residents were evacuated from affected areas. Rescue teams faced difficulties reaching some communities as landslides blocked roads and power and communications infrastructure was damaged.

The earthquake caused widespread structural damage across parts of East Nusa Tenggara. Homes, schools, health facilities and government buildings were damaged or destroyed, while some communities were temporarily cut off from outside assistance.

A tsunami warning was issued shortly after the earthquake and later lifted. Waves of less than one meter were recorded in some areas, while authorities continued to warn residents to remain alert to aftershocks and other hazards.

Residents described scenes of panic as buildings shook and debris fell. Videos shared on social media showed damaged structures and people fleeing buildings as emergency crews began search and rescue operations.

The earthquake was followed within hours by another strong tremor, including a magnitude 6.9 earthquake in northern Sumatra, according to the USGS.

Flores, a mountainous island in eastern Indonesia, lies within the Pacific "Ring of Fire," one of the world's most seismically active regions. The island has experienced devastating earthquakes and tsunamis before, including a deadly 1992 earthquake that caused a major tsunami.

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