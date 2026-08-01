Armenian Government Resigns After New Parliament Convenes

Armenia's government resigned on Sunday as required under the country's Constitution after the newly elected National Assembly convened for its first session in the capital, Yerevan.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced the move in a video address, citing Article 158 of the Constitution, which stipulates that the government resigns on the day the newly elected parliament holds its inaugural sitting.

Under constitutional provisions, the outgoing cabinet will continue to perform its duties in a caretaker capacity until a new government is formed.

The opening session of the new parliament was overshadowed by controversy after Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, was not invited to attend for the first time in the country's history.

The decision drew criticism from opposition lawmakers.

The Armenian Apostolic Church has become one of the government's most vocal domestic critics in recent years. Karekin II has repeatedly criticized Pashinyan's administration over national security issues and relations with Azerbaijan, while the prime minister has accused senior church leaders of interfering in politics.