On February 15, 2026, a new street named Saeppyol Street was completed in Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, for the bereaved families of soldiers who died participating in the liberation operation of Kursk Oblast in Russia. Chairman Kim Jong Un personally attended the completion ceremony, delivered a speech, and presented housing permits to the bereaved families. Chairman Kim Jong Un reveres the soldiers who died participating in the liberation operation of Kursk as heroes and provides them with every possible benefit.

On February 15, 2026, a new street named Saeppyol Street was completed in Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, for the bereaved families of soldiers who died participating in the liberation operation of Kursk Oblast in Russia. Chairman Kim Jong Un personally attended the completion ceremony, delivered a speech, and presented housing permits to the bereaved families. Chairman Kim Jong Un reveres the soldiers who died participating in the liberation operation of Kursk as heroes and provides them with every possible benefit.

Bereaved Families of Martyrs Move into New Flats in Saeppyol Street

The bereaved families of martyrs in overseas military operations moved into new flats in Saeppyol Street built in the Hwasong area in the DPRK’s capital city of Pyongyang. According to local media, the street was specially built under the concern of the Workers’ Party of Korea and the DPRK government in order to honour the feats of the martyrs and make their bereaved families lead a happy life free from worries.

Nightview of Saeppyol Street

The photos show brightly-lit Saeppyol Street newly built in the Hwasong area of the DPRK’s capital city of Pyongyang.

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