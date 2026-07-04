Trump Says Netanyahu Has Requested White House Meeting

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had asked to meet him at the White House and indicated that the meeting could take place after his planned trip related to the NATO summit.

Commenting on his relationship with the Israeli prime minister, Trump claimed that the two "get along very well" and added that Netanyahu "knows who the boss is."

If held, the meeting would mark the first face-to-face talks between Trump and Netanyahu since their meeting in February, during which the two sides reportedly discussed developments related to Iran and broader regional security issues.

Israeli officials, however, said the timing of the visit has not yet been finalized, citing Trump's scheduled travel to Turkey in connection with the NATO summit on July 7-8.

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