Eight Killed as U.S. Air Force B-52 Crashes After Takeoff in California

Eight people were killed after a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California on Monday, according to U.S. officials. Two Boeing employees were among the dead.

The aircraft went down at around 11:20 a.m. local time while conducting a routine test flight in support of a radar modernization program. The crash triggered a large fire and sent a plume of black smoke into the air.

Officials said the aircraft crashed immediately after takeoff and burst into flames. Base authorities later determined that the incident was not survivable.

Colonel James Hayes said the victims included military personnel, government civilians and contractors. Their identities will be released after next of kin are notified.

The crash occurred within the boundaries of Edwards Air Force Base, prompting a temporary suspension of flight operations while investigators examine the cause of the incident. Officials said the investigation could take several months and no cause has yet been determined.

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