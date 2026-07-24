The Korean Children's Union holiday

The Korean Children’s Union (KCU) marked its 80th birthday on June 6. This day is a significant day for all the KCU members and a national holiday in the DPRK.

Some years ago, the country announced the institution of the day as a national holiday. This clearly shows how much it concerns itself with the schoolchildren.

Under the slogans “Let us always be ready for the socialist country!” and “Let us learn for Korea!” the KCU members are working hard to prepare themselves into future masters of the country.

On this occasion, they hold various events including sports and amusement games and artistic performances at primary and middle schools across the country, attended by their parents, local officials, those concerned in education and persons of merit. Such events offer them chances to demonstrate what they have been taught at school and what they have cultivated through extracurricular group activities. Meanwhile, parents will take the opportunity to compare their children with others and renew their resolve to bring them up more admirably.

National celebrations take place in the capital city of Pyongyang. KCU members who have set examples in studying and do-good-deeds activities are selected from across the country as delegates and get together in Pyongyang to enjoy the celebrations.

In 2025, the young delegates held sports and amusement games, pride-telling stage, artistic performance and gala evening. They were warmly welcomed by citizens when they visited various places in the capital city. Such experience will leave indelible memory on them.

Kim Jong Un, President of the State Affairs of the DPRK, reportedly pays close attention to all the annual celebrations. On June 6 this year, too, he attended the conference in commemoration of the 80th founding anniversary of the KCU at which he delivered a congratulatory speech, and he had a photo session with the participants in the conference.

"Our proud Children’s Union members,

This is June 6, your holiday.

On this holiday, 80th founding anniversary of your organization, the whole country is sending greetings of congratulation to all of you, Children’s Union members, who are precious sons and daughters of our people and masters of the future of this Korea.

As I see your neat and vigorous appearance, I really feel reassured.

Children’s Union members,

Overcoming the harsh trials as it sees you and creating more with greater exertion as it wishes that the rising generation will lead a happy life with nothing to envy--this is the course of, and secret to, this country achieving prosperity.

Beloved Children’s Union members,

You should not forget that the richer knowledge you acquire, the more healthily and stoutly you grow up and the greater feeling of helping and leading one another forward you cherish in your mind, the stronger your country will become and the happier the laughter will be in the streets, villages, workplaces and houses across the country.

You should steadily shoulder the future of this country.

My wish is that you will all be filial to your parents, study hard and be exemplary in the organizational life in good health.

I really feel happier today than any other days.

It is because I am sure that, as it has you, our country will become more youthful and beautiful.

Children’s Union members,

Let us all march forward courageously towards the future as befitting the sons and daughters of Korea."

When the Marshal finished his speech, the members of the KCU, who received great love and trust from the benevolent father, broke into enthusiastic cheers of "Hurrah!"

All the participants made a pledge of loyalty to the fatherly Marshal.

The conference marked a significant occasion of clearly showing the proud appearance and mettle of our KCU members, who are growing up to be pillars of future socialist Korea under the guidance of the respected fatherly Marshal Kim Jong Un, and of further encouraging the people across the country to bring earlier the bright future of national prosperity with towering self-confidence and redoubled enthusiasm.

Kim Jong Un Had Photo Session with Delegates to Celebrations

of 80th KCU Birthday

Dance Party of Schoolchildren Marks Their Holiday

A dance party of schoolchildren was held in the front yard of the Mangyongdae Schoolchildren’s Palace in the DPRK’s capital city of Pyongyang, which is known to the world as a palace of children, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Children’s Union (June 6).

Artistic Performance Adds Joy to Schoolchildren’s Holiday

The DPRK reportedly has a contingent of schoolchildren endowed with artistic talents. Photos above are part of an artistic performance given by schoolchildren shortly ago at the Pyongyang Municipal Youth Park Open-Air Theatre at the foot of Moran Hill in Pyongyang, the capital city of the DPRK, to mark the 80th founding anniversary of the Korean Children’s Union (June 6).

Pride-telling Stage of Schoolchildren in DPRK

Shortly ago, a pride-telling stage of schoolchildren took place in the DPRK’s capital city of Pyongyang to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Children’s Union. Introduced on the stage were successes achieved by schoolchildren in their studies, do-good-deeds movement and after-school activities. In the country schoolchildren are growing into masters of future under the care of the state.

Whole Country Enveloped in Festive Mood

Sports and amusement games of schoolchildren held on June 6 across the DPRK marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Children’s Union revved up the festive mood of the day.

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