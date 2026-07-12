U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham Dies at 71 After Brief Illness

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a senior Republican lawmaker from South Carolina and one of President Donald Trump's closest allies in Congress, has died at the age of 71 following what his office described as a brief and sudden illness.

A spokesperson for Graham's office confirmed his death to CNN on Saturday.

First elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002, Graham's political career reflected the transformation of the Republican Party during the Trump era. Although he was initially a vocal critic of Trump, he later became one of his most loyal supporters and a key adviser on Capitol Hill.

Throughout his Senate career, Graham remained a prominent advocate of an assertive U.S. foreign policy, frequently calling for a strong American role in international affairs despite the more isolationist views held by parts of the Republican base.

He was widely known for supporting military action against Iran and Iraq and for his unwavering backing of Israel and Ukraine. Graham also maintained close political relationships with the late Senator John McCain and, later, President Trump, both of whom significantly shaped his political trajectory.

According to a post on his X account, Graham died on Saturday shortly after returning from a visit to Ukraine, one of several trips he made following Russia's 2022 military operation.

U.S. media reported that emergency responders were dispatched to his Washington residence on Saturday evening after receiving a report of a person suffering chest pains.