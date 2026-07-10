Reuters: Qatari Delegation Arrives in Iran to Help Revive Tehran-Washington Talks

Reuters, citing an informed source, reported that a delegation of Qatari negotiators has arrived in Iran to hold meetings with Iranian officials.

According to the report, the visit is aimed at helping pave the way for the resumption of negotiations between Tehran and Washington and easing tensions between the two sides.

An informed diplomat also told Reuters that the Qatari negotiators traveled to Iran in coordination with the United States to meet with Iranian officials as part of efforts to reduce tensions and create conditions conducive to the resumption of negotiations.

The report came as Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in a telephone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, stressed the importance of all parties remaining committed to negotiations.

The Qatari prime minister also emphasized the need to implement the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding between Tehran and Washington and to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in order to preserve regional security.

He reiterated Qatar's support for efforts aimed at reducing tensions and reaching a comprehensive agreement.

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