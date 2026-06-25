Twin Powerful Earthquakes Rock Venezuela, Triggering Building Collapses and Emergency Response

Venezuela was hit by two powerful earthquakes on June 24, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, triggering structural collapses, mass evacuations, and emergency rescue operations in several parts of the country.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the first earthquake struck near San Felipe at approximately 6:04 p.m. local time. Just 39 seconds later, a stronger 7.5-magnitude quake struck near Yumare, creating what seismologists described as a rare “doublet sequence” of major earthquakes.

The tremors were felt across the country, including in the capital Caracas, where residents rushed into the streets as buildings shook violently. Local authorities reported collapsed structures, multiple injuries, and rescue efforts underway, although no official casualty figures were immediately released.

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said emergency services, including firefighters and police units, had been fully mobilized to respond to the disaster.

Later in the day, acting President Delcy Rodríguez declared a state of emergency, citing extensive damage and a series of aftershocks that followed the initial quakes. She also announced the temporary closure of Simón Bolívar International Airport due to earthquake-related damage.

Witnesses described scenes of panic as people evacuated residential buildings and office towers. Video footage circulated by local media showed rescue teams searching through the debris of collapsed structures in Caracas.

The USGS warned that the earthquakes could result in heavy casualties and substantial destruction, while cautioning that strong aftershocks remained possible in the coming days.

A tsunami advisory initially issued for parts of the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico and nearby islands, was later canceled after authorities determined that the threat had passed.

Venezuela is located along the boundary between the Caribbean and South American tectonic plates, a region known for significant seismic activity. Experts said the latest earthquakes rank among the strongest to strike the country in recent decades.

endNewsMessage1