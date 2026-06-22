Rubio to Tour Gulf States in Diplomatic Push to Promote Preliminary Iran Understanding with Regional Allies

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel from Tuesday through Thursday to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain as part of a coordinated diplomatic effort to brief and engage Arab allies in the Persian Gulf on Washington’s emerging framework with Tehran, according to the U.S. State Department.

During his visit to Bahrain, Rubio is also expected to hold talks with the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which comprises Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said on Monday.

Rubio’s regional tour comes amid an intensifying wave of Iran-related diplomacy. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed the Iran memorandum of understanding during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Versailles, initiating a 60-day timeframe for Washington and Tehran to negotiate a more comprehensive agreement.

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