Hezbollah Reports New Operations Against Israeli Forces in Southern Lebanon

The Islamic Resistance continued on Saturday confronting the Israeli war on Lebanon and inflicting further losses on Israeli forces, Al-Manar reported.

In this regard, Hezbollah Military Media issued the following statements.

Statement 1

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the martyrdom of civilians and injuries among others, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, June 5, 2026, at 20:45, a gathering of vehicles and soldiers belonging to the “Israeli” enemy army on the southeastern outskirts of Yohmor Al-Shaqif town with two loitering drones.

Statement 2

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the martyrdom of civilians and injuries among others, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 07:30, a Merkava tank at the newly established Blat site with an Ababil loitering glider [FPV], achieving a confirmed hit.

Statement 3

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its intrusion into Lebanese airspace, the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted on Friday, June 5, 2026, at 20:30, an enemy “Israeli” Heron 1 drone in the skies over the Rihan area with a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to retreat.

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