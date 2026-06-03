Turkey, Indonesia Push to Expand Strategic Partnership, Target $10 Billion in Trade

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto have held an “extremely productive” meeting in Jakarta as the two countries aim to reach a bilateral trade volume target of $10bn, according to Turkiye’s top diplomat.

The two sides discussed expanding cooperation across a range of sectors, including defence, energy, transportation and the halal food industry, Fidan said on X on Wednesday.

“Following our visit to Singapore, our contacts today in Indonesia, our strategic partner, were extremely productive in terms of following up on the multifaceted issues on our agenda,” he wrote.

Fidan said the two countries also “thoroughly evaluated” projects aimed at reaching a bilateral trade volume target of $10bn.

The target was agreed in April last year, when the leaders of the two countries pledged to deepen ties and pursue “new breakthroughs” in bilateral cooperation, according to Turkish media.

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