Xi to Visit North Korea Next Week for First Trip in Nearly Seven Years

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to North Korea on June 8-9 at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Friday, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The visit will mark Xi's first trip to North Korea in nearly seven years.

KCNA said Xi will visit Pyongyang on June 8-9 but did not provide further details about the agenda or planned meetings.

Xi last visited North Korea on June 20-21, 2019, in his first state visit to the country since assuming the Chinese presidency in late 2012. During that trip, he held summit talks with Kim Jong-un.

The two leaders last met in September, when Kim traveled to Beijing to attend events marking the 80th anniversary of China's Victory Day. Russian President Vladimir Putin also attended the commemorations, including a military parade alongside Xi and Kim, Yonhap reported.

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