10 killed in Israeli aggression on southern Lebanon
News code : 1761440
The local media in Lebanon have reported that 10 were killed and dozens were injured in Israeli attacks on various areas in Lebanon.
The Lebanese Civil Defense Organization on Wednesday announced that seven people were killed and 18 others were injured in Israeli aggression in Al-Bekaa region, southern Lebanon.
In addition, a vehicle was targeted with drone by Israeli forces in Bent Jabil District, southern Lebanon.
Israeli forces targeted Bent Jabil District with drone which led to the martyrdom of two Syrian citizens, the report added.