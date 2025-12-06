Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of attacking Kandahar
News code : 1723505
The Afghan interim government has accused Pakistan of carrying out a cross-border attack on Kandahar, claiming that Afghan forces successfully repelled the incursion.
The spokesperson for the Afghan interim government claimed that Pakistan attacked Kandahar.
According to Al-Mayadeen, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Afghan interim government, alleged that Pakistan once again attacked Afghan territory.
He further stated that Afghan forces successfully repelled the Pakistani attacks on certain areas of Kandahar.